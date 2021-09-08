Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.05 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 42.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.