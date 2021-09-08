Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $886,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 71.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.