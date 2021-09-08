Tech and Energy Transition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Tech and Energy Transition’s (NASDAQ:TETCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Tech and Energy Transition had issued 38,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Tech and Energy Transition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

