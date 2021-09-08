Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

