Telemus Capital LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $20,318,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

