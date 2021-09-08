Telemus Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FRP by 155.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FRP by 90.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.73 million, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

