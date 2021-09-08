Telemus Capital LLC Invests $49,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.