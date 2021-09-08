Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.58

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 2265414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

