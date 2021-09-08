Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Trading Up 3.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 1,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Specifically, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Terminix Global in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 42.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Terminix Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Terminix Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

