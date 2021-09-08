Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

