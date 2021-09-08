Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $305.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

