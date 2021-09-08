Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.62

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 2457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.