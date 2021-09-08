Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion and approximately $138.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00060456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00130063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00185491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.04 or 0.07250917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.20 or 0.99858857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00723757 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,625,377,886 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.