Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Textron were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

