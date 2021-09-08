Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

