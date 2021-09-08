The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. The Children’s Place comprises 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.16% of The Children’s Place worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. 17,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

