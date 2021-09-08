The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.