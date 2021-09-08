The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CFO Brian G. Andrews Sells 4,963 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COO opened at $447.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.94 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

