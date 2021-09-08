The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.68). 254,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 348,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GYM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.94. The firm has a market cap of £500.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.