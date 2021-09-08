The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

