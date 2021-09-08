The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.11. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

