The North West (NWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The North West (TSE:NWC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.44. The North West has a 52 week low of C$28.09 and a 52 week high of C$37.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

NWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.