The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.73. 146,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,469. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

