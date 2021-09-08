The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $716.32 million and $647.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.87 or 0.01083091 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

