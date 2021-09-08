The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 396,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.