The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 163,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

