Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 780 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

