Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.