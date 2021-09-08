Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 23,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

