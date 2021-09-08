Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.