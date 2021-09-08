Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 101,400 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 299.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

