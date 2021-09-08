thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.90

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.90 ($11.65) and traded as low as €9.08 ($10.68). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.15 ($10.76), with a volume of 1,195,054 shares.

TKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.