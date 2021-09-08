Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 18,293,005 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of £48.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

