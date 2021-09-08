Tokes Price Up 4.5% This Week (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001611 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

