TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

TopBuild stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.