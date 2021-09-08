Totally plc (LON:TLY) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

Totally plc (LON:TLY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TLY opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.34 million and a P/E ratio of 185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.45. Totally has a 1-year low of GBX 16.35 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Totally in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

