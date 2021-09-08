Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,255% compared to the average daily volume of 328 call options.

ETRN stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

