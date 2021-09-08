Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

