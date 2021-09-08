Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,743 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 237.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.