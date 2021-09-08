Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

