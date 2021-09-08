Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.