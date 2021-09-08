Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average is $196.22. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

