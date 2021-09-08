TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after buying an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 7,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

