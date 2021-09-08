Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Trinity Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.