Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,447.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $342,014.22 and approximately $6,447.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00058139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.25 or 0.00724184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

