TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report sales of $61.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $60.75 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,798. The company has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

