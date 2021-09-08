Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

