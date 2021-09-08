Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.10. 8,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 353,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 336.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

