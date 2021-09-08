TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 13,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TTEC by 108,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

