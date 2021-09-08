TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Cheng Lu Sells 40,648 Shares

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

TSP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

